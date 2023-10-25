Kane Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Prada

Kane County Sheriff’s K-9 Prada and her handler, Sgt. Ryan Monaghan. Prada was euthanized Sunday following a diagnosis of bone cancer. (Photo provided by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Prada, a K-9 that died Oct. 22, according to a social media post.

Prada recently was diagnosed with bone cancer and was peacefully put to sleep. Her handler, Sgt. Ryan Monaghan, was by her side, according to the post.

A Belgian Malinois, Prada served the sheriff’s office for eight years, according to an email from Undersheriff Amy Johnson.

“Rest easy, girl. We’ll take it from here,” according to the post.

Prada was 11 years old, a Dutch shepherd from the Netherlands, according to an email from Monaghan, and served the sheriff’s office for eight years.

“I retired Prada Nov. 26, 2022 to spoil her for the successes in her career,” according to Monaghan’s email. “The timing was right and I am grateful for the time we worked together and the time she spent retired as a spoiled pet.”

Prada assisted in the recovery of thousands of kilos of illegal narcotics and more than $20 million in illicit currency during their time together as deputies, as Task Force Officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration and later with Homeland Security Investigations, he wrote.

“She has assisted in the apprehension of suspects of serious crimes, recovery of evidence related to serious offenses, and deterred resistance of an abundant number of suspects that were taken into custody,” according to Monaghan’s email.

Among the successful seizures of illicit drugs that Prada participated in led to the arrest of a Minnesota woman in 2021. She was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – ecstasy – a synthetic drug that causes both hallucinogenic and stimulant effects.

After the suspect car was detained, Prada did a “free air sniff” of the vehicle and indicated the presence of narcotics, and eventually the arrest, according to a news release at the time.

“She always wanted to protect me,” Monaghan wrote. “Every time an incident went hands on – she destroyed the squad trying to get out to assist. We implemented many reinforcement strategies that she always found a way to defeat. Prada was the best. I miss her deeply.”