Pumpkin Smash recycling event returns to St. Charles

Jack-o-lanterns will find new life as compost through a pumpkin recycling program offered in St. Charles. (Shaw Media)

The St. Charles Natural Resources Commission is hosting their annual Pumpkin Smash event Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Charles Public Works Facility, 1405 South 7th Avenue, according to a news release from the City of St. Charles.

Participants are asked to enter from S. 7th Ave. because the entrance off of Rt. 25 is closed.

Pumpkins may be tossed, smashed, rolled, or simply dropped off to be composted.

The news release points out that non-biodegradable materials (such as candles, plastic stickers and yarn) should be removed to avoid contaminating organic materials collected for composting.