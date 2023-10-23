Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course Chairman Awarded

Alan Edgecombe was presented with the 2023 Extra Mile Award. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Alan Edgecombe, chairman of the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course, recently was presented with the 2023 Extra Mile Award for contributions to the sport of cross country running and fitness in the community, according to a news release from the Geneva Camber of Commerce.

The national award is given annually by Your Time Plus, a Virginia-based company that measures and certifies running courses. Geneva’s course was certified last year and is one of only three courses in the Midwest to have earned this distinction.

The Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course is located off Kirk Road, behind the Strikers Fox Valley Soccer facility.

This season, the Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course had 2,194 runners cross the finish line and attracted more than 5,000 spectators.

For more information on the course, visit http://www.chicagotrack.org.