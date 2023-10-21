St. Charles woman recognized as emerging female leader in automotive industry

Gabrielle Abinion of Fox Valley Volkswagen in St. Charles has been honored by Ally Financial with the 2023 Ally Sees Her award. (Photo provided by Ally Financial)

Gabrielle Abinion of Fox Valley Volkswagen in St. Charles has been honored by Ally Financial with the 2023 Ally Sees Her award for her leadership in the automotive industry. Abinion is the dealership’s general manager at only 25 years old.

Abinion was presented with the award during the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers’ annual conference. The award was established by Ally and NAMAD in 2017 to recognize significant achievements of women of color in the auto industry and their commitment to strengthening communities.

To celebrate Abinion’s commitment to giving back to her community, Ally will donate $10,000 that will be split between two non-profit organizations — Cal’s Angels, which supports pediatric cancer research, and Naomi’s House, which provides housing, job-skill training and mental health services to victims of commercial sex trafficking.