University Women host Rep. Hirschauer in Batavia Nov. 2

BATAVIA – The American Association of University Women will host State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, during its branch meeting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Van Nortwick Room at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., to provide an update on what is happening in Springfield, the organization announced in a news release.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Hirschauer will update the branch about legislative wins, shortfalls, challenges and opportunities that impact the organization’s strategic plan, public policy priorities and vision, the release stated.

Hirschauer, former educator, community leader and activist who was first elected in 2020, is a frequent sponsor and advocate of bills related to gun safety, education, workforce development and reproductive rights.

Her key legislative wins include:

• Assault Weapons Ban, Public Act 102-1116

• Undocumented Student Higher Education Resources and Support, Public Act 102-0475

• School Nurse Workforce and Pipeline Development, HB1615

• Trauma-informed protocols for K-12 active shooter drills, Public Act 102-0395