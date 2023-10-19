Kane State’s Attorney Mosser receives Hellenic Voters’ service award

The United Hellenic Voters of America recognized six Illinois State’s Attorneys with service awards at its Oct. 15 gala. Award were given to (from left) Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis and Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow (not pictured). (Photo provided by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The United Hellenic Voters of America awarded Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser with its Service Award for 2023 on Oct. 15, according to a news release.

The United Hellenic Voters of America is a nonpartisan political organization serving the Greek-American community in the Chicago metropolitan area.

“I am grateful to the UHVA for this recognition,” Mosser stated in the release. “It is especially meaningful because this nonpartisan organization looks to support individuals who work hard for our community regardless of political affiliation.”

In all, the Hellenic Voters recognized six state’s attorneys with Service Awards: DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

The organization also named McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally its Prosecutor of the Year.

“I wish to congratulate fellow State’s Attorneys Berlin, Glasgow, Rinehart, Weis and Kenneally for also being recognized for their hard work on behalf of their communities and all people across the state of Illinois,” Mosser stated in the release. “It was an honor to be recognized by this fantastic group and to share a stage with people I have such respect for.”