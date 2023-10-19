Application deadline for the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade extended

Participants ride in the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois Fox Valley Service Unit’s float in the 2022 St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

The deadline for applications to be part of the The Electric Christmas Parade in St. Charles has been extended to Friday, Nov. 3.

The Electric Christmas Parade, presented by St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram, is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 25th in downtown St. Charles from 6th Street to 4th Avenue.

Participation in the juried parade is open to local businesses, community groups, and non-profits. The printable entry form can be found online at stcholidayhomecoming.com.

The two-day Holiday Homecoming event begins on Friday, Nov. 24th at 5pm with the Lighting of the Lights Ceremony, sponsored by Solutions Networking. On Saturday, Nov. 25th, there will be a free holiday movie showing at the Arcada Theatre at 10 a.m., sponsored by McNally’s Heating & Cooling. There will also be visits with Santa beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 23rd.

These activities lead up to the highlight of the event, the Electric Christmas Parade. The events and activities are all free of charge.

Entries for organizations that wish to participate in the parade must include each of the following documents:

A completed entry form on or before Nov. 3rd, 2023.

A certificate of insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance AND the City of St. Charles as additional insured on or before Nov. 3rd, 2023.

A signed copy of the Electric Christmas Parade Rules & Regulations on or before Nov. 3rd, 2023.

An entry fee of $275 for business entries or $25 for non-profits made payable to the St. Charles Business Alliance on or before Nov. 3rd, 2023.

All required documents must be returned to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 2 E. Main Street, St. Charles, IL 60174, or emailed to info@stcalliance.org on or before Nov. 3rd, 2023..

To find more information on Holiday Homecoming, please visit stcholidayhomecoming.com. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.