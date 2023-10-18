Rep. Ugaste to hold constituent coffee event in Campton Hills

State Representative Dan Ugaste will host a constituent coffee event from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, November 2 at Luau Coffee in Campton Hills.

Ugaste is seeking feedback from 65th District constituents before returning to Springfield. Express your views on issues that are important to you, while grabbing your morning coffee.

Constituents who cannot make this event will have another opportunity to attend a constituent coffee event from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, January 12 at Arcedium Coffeehouse.

Individuals with questions regarding either event can call Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530.