Geneva offers free pumpkin recycling Nov. 4

People can recycle old pumpkins for free at Geneva’s Pumpkin Smash. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – Instead of throwing away that old pumpkin after Halloween, people can recycle them for free at Geneva’s Pumpkin Smash Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 4 at the Community Gardens at Prairie Green, located at Peck and Bricher roads, officials announced in a news release.

All decorations – candles, yarn hair, stickers, googly eyes and plastic ears – should be removed from the pumpkins before recycling.

The Pumpkin Smash, which is sponsored by the city’s Natural Resources Committee and the Geneva Park District, is designed to reduce the number of pumpkins ending up in landfills.

“After this pumpkin recycling event, our parks crew will till the smashed materials into the garden plots, which will provide many nutrients to the soil,” Adam Dagley said in the release.

Dagley is manager of Peck Farm Park and of the Community Gardens program, which provides the rental plots and gardening classes through the Geneva Park District, according to the release.

Pumpkin-themed food vendors will be on site, and patrons also will be able to recycle batteries, aerosol cans and paint cans for a fee.

The Community Gardens at Prairie Green, with 131 garden plots, is a cooperative partnership between the Geneva Park District, the city of Geneva and the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

Garden plots are open from dawn until dusk from April to October, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each plot is 20 by 30 feet.

Returning gardeners from the 2023 season can sign up for their same plot next year starting Dec. 1.

New gardeners who did not have a plot in 2023 can register Feb. 1, 2024.

More information is available on the Park District’s website at www.genevaparks.org.

More information about the Natural Resources Committee is available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.