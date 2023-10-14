Girl Scouts sell nuts, candy, magazines

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois are offering online and in-person sales of nuts, candy and magazines with a deadline of Oct. 23, according to a news release.

Offerings include Deluxe Pecan Clusters, Peanut Butter Bears, English Toffee, Cheddar Caramel Crunch and Thai Chili Mix.

Customers may also place orders for dog-related BarkBoxes, which will be shipped in February 2024.

Orders can be placed in person from a Girl Scout or through their individual websites.

To support a local Girl Scout’s small business, customers can call GSNI’s Product Program Hotline at 847-214-9295, e-mail cookies4you@girlscoutsni.org or online at https://www.girlscoutsni.org/en/cookies-and-fall-product/find-cookies/buy-nuts-chocolates-and-more.html

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serves 16 counties including parts or all of Boone, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago.