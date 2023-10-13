Tower at the former Pheasant Run Resort won't be imploded

No one was injured after a fire Aug. 19, 2023 in a building located on the grounds of the former Pheasant Run Resort. St. Charles firefighters extinguished the fire, which was on the building's second floor, within 15 minutes. (Shaw Local News Network)

The room tower at the former Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles will be taken down bit by bit, not by a big blast.

Adam Rome, a lawyer for the receiver in charge of the demolition, said they can’t implode the building because of its closeness to neighboring businesses, including a car dealership.

Instead, cranes will lift Bobcat machinery to each floor of the 160-foot structure to destroy it, receiver Josh Nadolna of Great Lakes Property Services LLC said during a hearing Thursday before DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton.

Great Lakes has received three bids for the demolition, but details of the bids, including prices, have not been submitted yet to the court.

Wheaton did rule that Great Lakes could immediately hire a company to remove all the window panes in the tower building at a cost of $18,400. Nadolna said there are more than 200 broken windows. He said that when he visited the site in late September, Nadolna saw glass moving with the wind.

Nadolna said the unstable glass could fall and kill someone, including construction workers, public safety workers or trespassers.

According to Nadolna, he saw someone living in a tent on the site during that visit.

Great Lakes has almost finished putting up a new security fence around the perimeter of the site, he said. The previous fencing only enclosed the buildings.