Sugar Grove resident wants Kane County Board to address danger at Dauberman and Keslinger Roads

School buses travel near the intersection of Keslinger and Dauberman roads at the end of the school day at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA - Danielle Hines waited nearly five hours to speak during Tuesday’s Kane County Board meeting in Geneva.

The Sugar Grove resident would’ve waited even longer if Kane County Board members Michelle Gumz and Chris Kious had their way.

It took a request from board member Gary Daugherty to give Hines her chance to speak. Daugherty simply asked Kane County Board Chairman Corinne Pierog if the board could allow the remaining public to speak before kicking them out of the meeting room for a second time for an executive session.

“No,” Gumz said before others chimed in with “yes,” and “let them speak.”

At Pierog’s request, Gumz withdrew, but Kious bellowed, “I have to say, I will not! We’re stuck here the same amount of time as everybody else.”

People participate and listen to proceedings of the Kane County Board meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Chris Walker)

Maple Park’s John B. Smith wasn’t stuck there with everybody else. He was killed in a motorcycle accident right outside of Kaneland High School on Aug. 21. Where he tragically died is what Hines was waiting patiently to talk about.

A mother of three, Hines will have a freshman at Kaneland High School in 2025. She finally got her chance to step up to the mic at 2:22 p.m. to address the danger that lies at Dauberman and Keslinger Roads in Kaneville Township.

“In my opinion, if there was a three-way stop sign at Dauberman and Keslinger, this senseless tragedy could have been prevented,” she said. “The motorcyclist would have been traveling west bound from a stop sign at a much lower speed then the posted 35mph. There is a good chance the accident could have been avoided all together, or at least reduced drastically.”

According to Hines, Smith was the first fatality among the 33 accidents that have left 17 injured in the past seven years at that location.

“So we come to you asking for a three-way stop at this dangerous intersection,” she said. “We have now had a devastating fatality. The time is now so another fatality doesn’t occur.”

Maple Park’s Amy Pietrucha didn’t speak but committed a good chunk of her day to supporting Hines and this cause.

“I just came here because after the fatality I took my son home and we could see the bloody sheet draped over the body,” she said. “That shouldn’t be in front of the school.”

Pietrucha is one of the 681 people who already have signed an online petition calling for a three-way stop to slow down traffic and ensure the safety of students, faculty and community members alike.

This isn’t the first time that Hines spearheaded a drive for change. She also spoke to the Kane County Board about six years ago after an accident on Harter and Scott Roads in Sugar Grove Township left a man dead, his wife a widow with multiple broken bones, and their three-year-old child with neurological deficits.

Hines explained that there haven’t been any accidents at that location since the tragedy thanks to the commitment of the board in approving a four-way stop along with a rumble strips and a flashing red light.

“I would like to publicly thank you for your actions on this matter,” she said. “I now come to you with the same issues as before.”

Hines explained that the Kaneville Fire Protection District asked KDOT (Kane County Division of Transportation) about a flashing stop sign for the Dauberman and Keslinger intersection in 2009 and that the County agreed to have flashing signs installed in 2010, but never did it.

“A traffic study was also done at that time and they said there was not enough traffic, but the study was done between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” she said. “This study did not include all the traffic going to school in the morning or leaving school in the afternoon, not to mention all the traffic from all of the sports and activities that are held at the high school.”

Hines was only allotted three minutes to speak, but was able to get her message across. Now she can only hope that someone on the board listened and will do something about it.

District 22′s Vern Tepe spoke to Hines briefly afterward and asked her to send him the accident reports from Kaneville Fire Department and from the petition report as well as to send those reports to KDOT with him copied on the email.