Kaneland superintendent retiring in 2025, search for replacement to begin

Kaneland School District Superintendent Dr. Todd Leden now knows what art will adorn his office as he closes in on retirement.

Leden, who is set to retire on June 30, 2025, will display the artwork of two students from each of the district’s six schools whose work was recommended by their respective art teachers and presented during Wednesday’s board of education meeting.

“This is by far one of our favorite events during the school year,” he said. “We get a chance to recognize our wonderful art teachers and the hard work they do and their expertise, and then as that trickles down to their students we also get to recognize the students with their wonderful art work.”

The artwork will be on display in the hallways of the Milnamow Administrative Center for one year before hanging in Leden’s office the following year. The art will be then find a permanent home at its respective school building of origin as the process of sharing the art is cyclical.

“I have to brag, truly,” Leden said. “I have, by far, the best decorated office because I have their artwork so I am very spoiled to do so.”

First place winners included John Stewart Elementary School fifth grader Cecelia Breeden, John Shields Elementary School fourth grader Sophie Mourousias, Blackberry Creek Elementary School fourth grader Molly McGowen, McDole Elementary School fifth grader Cayden Forbes, Harter Middle School eighth grader Aaron Almaraz and Kaneland High School junior Abigail Fitts.

John Stewart Art Specialist Carleen Gregg acknowledged that she had a difficult time seeing a rare talent like Breeden move on to Harter this fall.

“My heart broke when she had to go to middle school,” she said. “She is an outstanding student. She excels in everything. She was just one of a kind.”

John Shields Art Specialist Colleen Grigg said Mourousias is extremely focused with her creations.

“She’s a quiet person, which works for her because she’s able to really focus in on what she’s doing,” Grigg said. “Everything this girl touches turns out beautiful. She’s an amazing artist.”

Blackberry Creek Art Teacher Kara Berth has been blown away by McGowen’s work.

“She amazes me,” Berth said. “Molly has this aura of sunshine, joy and happiness, and smiles and giggles wherever she goes, which shows in her artwork.”

The mixed stylings on Forbes’ bright-eyed dog will certainly capture Leden’s attention.

“I’m delighted in thinking Dr. Leden will have this staring him down, someone watching him,” McDole Art Specialist Laurel Scigouski joked. “I’m so very proud of you, Cayden. You are awesome.”

Almaraz was unable to attend, but his art teacher, John Purnell, praised his graphic communications piece centering on Martin Luther King Jr., and the Civil Rights Movement.

Similarly, Kaneland High School Art Specialist Emily VanDelinder-Birchfield applauded Fitts’ acrylic creation.

“This really shows her development of style,” she said. “There’s a lot of brushstrokes and color that kind of goes through. It’s really great.”

Second place winners included John Stewart third grader Violet Lager, John Shields third grader Reagan Banik, Blackberry Creek third grader Annalise Gross, McDole first grader Teagan Miller, Harter Middle School eighth grader Charlie Hornburg and Kaneland sophomore Brooklyn Mondroski.

Gregg said Lager’s vibrant personality shines all the time.

“She is so kind and so patient with other peers of her,” Gregg said. “She helps out whenever she’s needed. If I need help she’s right there. The most important thing is her attention to being creative and her details that she works on. Well done, Violet.”

Banik is particularly creative even amongst artists.

“She is super creative,” Grigg said. “She is a fun girl. Everything she does she puts an extra spin on it. I love to see what comes out of her mind and shows up on her artwork.”

Gross utilized the mix of finger painting and brush work for her submission.

“Her attention to detail in this one is beautiful from far away,” Berth said. “But if you really get up close on it, the amount of texture she had on the dog is phenomenal, and the way she was able to have movement in the background with her fingerprints, but having the control and restraint to have it where she wanted it. She’s an amazing artist.”

Hornburg made more than a half dozen figures out of clay, getting some of his inspiration from movies he’d watched, with names like “Screamer” and “Sally.”

“He takes clay and very quickly was able to create these magnificent creatures with the amazing mind that he has,” Harter Art Teacher Suzanna Farr said. “He is just an absolute genius when it comes to creating art.”

Miller, who was unable to attend, made a collage of flowers in a vase on a table.

“She’s a really hard worker,” Scigouski said. “As a first grader I’m very excited to see what she comes up with next.”

Mondroski’s photo features a horse behind a fence with a barn in the background.

“It’s a really strong piece with great texture and patterns,” Vandelinder-Birchfield said. “It has a really cool foreground and background.”

With new artwork to be hung, the search process for Dr. Leden’s replacement has begun. He has served in his role as superintendent at Kaneland for the past nine years.

Kaneland Board President Addam Gonzalez thanked Leden for all that he has done for the district and wished him good luck before announcing that the district would be partnering with the community to find a new superintendent.

“The board has decided to take on this task wholly so that we can make the best decision for our community,” Gonzalez said. “It’s going to be a lot of work, but it’s something we’ve all put the time and effort into and committed to and definitely going to ask for the community’s input on this at all levels. It’s an important decision and maybe one of the most important decisions we make as a legacy for this board.”

A survey was sent to Kaneland staff and families the following morning and is available through Oct. 27. In addition, a Citizens Advisory Committee meeting has been scheduled for Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Harter.

“This is our district,” Gonzalez said. “This is all of us and this is an opportunity to come together and select the right leader to fill some big shoes that Dr. Leden will be emptying.”

Gonzales said the search will be a transparent process that will require the public’s support and input.

“We’re excited to partner with you in finding a leader who will continue to lead us with integrity and innovation as we strive to provide a Kaneland education and ensure that our students are college, career and community ready,” he said. “We understand the importance of finding a leader who can work collaboratively with the community to create a trusted partnership. To achieve this goal we are committed to implementing feedback from the community throughout the process. Your input is invaluable to us and we believe working together we can find the best candidate for the role.”

The board hopes to have its first round of interviews by Nov. 6 and to formally announce that a new superintendent has been hired by Dec. 11.

“We aim to ensure the incoming superintendent will be able to listen, learn and focus on building trust and relationships with the community before starting their new role,” Gonzalez said. “So we’re looking for a seamless transition. It’s one of the reasons we’re starting early. We want to be able to foster the relationship with the new superintendent coming in and Dr. Leden will graciously work with us to ensure that happens.”

Leden’s willingness to assist in the effort will save the district from having to hire an external firm to assist in finding his replacement.