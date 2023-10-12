CASA Kane County to host ‘Superheroes Luncheon’ in Geneva

CASA Kane County has been selected by NYU Wagner Graduate School to lead a significant project focused on volunteer recruitment, retention and experience. (Graphic provided by CASA Kane County)

CASA Kane County will host its 11th annual Superheroes Luncheon fundraiser to bring together community members, advocates and supporters to learn more about CASA Kane County’s work advocating for children in need.

The luncheon will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Q Center located 1405 N 5th Ave. in St. Charles. The event will serve as a “friendraiser” to help bring more awareness to CASA and the need for volunteers as the number of children in care continues to rise.

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit volunteer organization founded in 1983 and located at 100 S 3rd St. in Geneva, that trains and supervises Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in abuse and neglect cases within the Juvenile Court system.

Last year, more than 200 CASA volunteers served a record 613 children who were fostered in Kane as well as many other counties.

This year’s Superheroes Luncheon will feature Dr. John “Push” Gaines as the keynote speaker. Gaines is a former at-risk youth turned success-story as the CEO/Founder of the nonprofit PUSH for Dreams.

Gaines is a bestselling author, renowned speaker, leadership consultant, and mentorship advocate. Driven by a message of overcoming adversity, Gaines brings genuine enthusiasm to his audience, tackling crucial subjects with an organic, kind-hearted approach fueled by a deep-rooted desire to foster community unity.

Gaines was recognized as one of the “Top 10 Most Influential People of 2020″ by YAHOO News, and his nickname “PUSH” reflects his belief in the power of perseverance, encouraging others to keep pushing through life’s obstacles to become the best version of themselves.

Tickets will cost $25 each and the following sponsorship opportunities are available:

Host: $1,000

Star: $2,500

Superhero: $5,000

Children’s Champion: $10,000

All sponsorships include a table of 10 and recognition on marketing materials. By attending or becoming a sponsor, you are directly contributing to the welfare and betterment of children within the juvenile court system.

Tickets and sponsorship packages can be bought on the event website. Specific table seating requests can be accommodated, but should be addressed during registration.

For further information on the Superheroes Luncheon visit the organization’s website, call 630-444-3112 or email NatalieB@casakanecounty.org. To learn more about volunteer opportunities, call 630-232-4484.