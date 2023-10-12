Batavia Park District’s Oct. 13 Nightmare at West Main event cancelled due to weather forecast

Ghouls, monsters and frights are around every corner at Nightmare at West Main in Batavia. (Provided by the Batavia Park District )

Batavia Park District’s Oct. 13 Nightmare at West Main event has been cancelled due to the weather forecast. The Oct. 20 event will go on as scheduled. Oct. 13 ticket holders may use their original tickets to attend the Oct. 20 Nightmare at West Main event from 7-9 p.m.

If you would like a refund for tickets purchased for the Oct. 13 event, please call the park district at 630-879-5235 during office hours, 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets for the Oct. 20 Nightmare at West Main event are available at https://bataviaparks.info/3Rl5V3V.

