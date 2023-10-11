Kane Health Dept. to hand out treats, train for mass distribution events

KANE COUNTY – The Kane County Health Department will be handing out Halloween treats from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Elgin Community College Gymnasium, 1700 Spartan Drive, Building J, in Elgin, in a free event that will double as a training exercise for public health and first responders.

While families can celebrate Halloween, public health officials will be practicing mass distribution procedures using free treats for all attendees, according to a news release.

“Our mission at KCHD is to promote, protect and advocate for health and wellness in Kane County, and key to those goals is being prepared to respond to health-related emergencies,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release.

“Part of that preparation is finding opportunities to practice how we would respond should a county-wide emergency arise,” Isaacson said in the release.

Families are encouraged to come in costume and take pictures at a Halloween-themed photo station after collecting their treats.

“This event is a unique chance for the community to come together and have some fun while also preparing for a health-related emergency,” Public Health Emergency Response Supervisor Cadence Griffiths said in the release.

Registration is preferred, but all are welcome to attend.

Register at kanehealth.com.