Fox Valley Orthopedics to host blood drive Oct. 18

To ensure the Fox Valley area has an adequate blod supply, community residents are invited to participate in Versiti Blood Center of Illinois’ blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the mobile coach located outside Fox Valley Orthopedics, 2535 Soderquist Court in Geneva.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged at fvortho.com/blood-drive.

A non-expired photo ID will be required at the time of the donation. Panera Bread is donating a healthy to-go meal to all donors. Everyone who attempts to donate will be entered in a raffle drawing.