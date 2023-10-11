Batavia Chamber celebrates 35th anniversary of member Batavia RSVP

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Batavia RSVP on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Photo provided by Batavia Chamber of Commerce)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Chamber member Batavia RSVP with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Oct. 9.

Batavia RSVP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is part of the National Senior Service Corps. The event was held at the Batavia Chamber office, 106 W. Wilson St.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration along with members of the Batavia RSVP board of directors. Board members present were Nancy Brenski (cutting the ribbon), Cathy Madlinger, Sue Whitson, vice president; Joe Purpura, treasurer; Anne Purpura, recording secretary; Robert Noerr, and Rich Kreis. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Fire Department Chief Craig Hanson; Patti Anselme, chamber special events coordinator; Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator; and chamber ambassadors.