The Windy City Amusement Carnival will be at Kane County Cougars Stadium parking lot, 34W002 Cherry Lane in Geneva from Oct. 20-22.

Take advantage of unlimited ride specials from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday for $35 per person and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for $30 per person. Regular hours of operation are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit windycityamusements.com.