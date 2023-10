Geneva Winery Bistro & Wine Bar celebrated its opening at 407 S. Third Street, Suite 150 in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 29, alongside members and staff of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Brent Copstead cut the ribbon surrounded by friends and staff. This is a second location for Copstead, Geneva Winery is located across the street. For more information on this organization, visit genevawine.com.