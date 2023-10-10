Annual Underwear Party to Support Holiday Adopt-A-Family

The Batavia Lions Club’s 7th annual Underwear Party will be held on Nov. 8, 2023, at Bar Evolution & The Tea Tree, 27 & 29 N. River St. in Batavia, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event was created to collect donations of new socks and underwear for every child participating in the Batavia United Way Adopt-A-Family holiday program. The Batavia Lions Club is a service organization with the motto “We Serve.”

Guests pay a $10 admission or a package of new underwear or socks and enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. If you feel particularly generous, they will gratefully accept both! Each year, hundreds of packages of socks and underwear are collected which allows the sponsors of each adopted family to dedicate their shopping to essentials like winter boots, warm clothing, and other needs from the child’s wish list. Batavia United Way adopts approximately 145 families in need each year, which includes over 325 Batavia school district students vetted by school counselors and social workers.

Raffle tickets for prizes are available at the event and proceeds go to grocery, gas, and other gift cards for the families. For additional information, contact Lori Wilson at wilson-lori@att.net . For more information about Batavia United Way’s Adopt-A-Family program, visit https://bataviaunitedway.org/adopt-family.