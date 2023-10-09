Learn holiday crafting that’s eco friendly at Creek Bend Nature Center in St. charles

How did early settlers decorate their schools and homes for the holidays? They were resourceful and used found items from nature to create awe-inspiring adornments.

Join us for “Nature Crafting for the Holidays” on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 10-11 a.m. at Creek Bend Nature Center. We’ll show you how to create your very own piece of eco-friendly decor!

Using environmental embellishments, such as milkweed pods, sticks and pinecones, is an excellent way to reconnect with nature, cut back on waste and prepare for the holidays. First, we’ll do a craft together to get our imaginations working. Then, we’ll share ideas to help foster our own unique holiday creations.

After the program, head on over to the Durant House Museum for more decorating ideas during their festive “Getting Ready for Christmas” event!

Creek Bend Nature Center is located within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. This program is for all-ages and the fee is $5/person (optional Durant House Museum entry: $3/adult; $2/child).

Advance registration is required. To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com. Toview upcoming nature programs, visit www.kaneforest.com or find us on social media @forestpreserve