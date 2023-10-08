St. Charles Public Library to host classical concert Oct. 15

St. Charles residents are invited to the Public Library’s Sunday Concert Series, which will resume on Oct. 15 with a duet performance of classical music.

Cellist Richard Bell and pianist Chiayi Lee will perform an hour of classical works by Bach, Bruch and Beethoven. The free concert will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the public library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Bell grew up in Norman, Oklahoma and began studying the cello at the age of ten. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Iowa, and his Master of Music from the Cleveland Institute of Music, and was the Associate Principal cellist in the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for 30 years.

Lee is a pianist experienced in both solo and chamber music. She received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Iowa and holds both a Master of Music in Piano Performance and a Performer’s Certificate from Northern Illinois University.

For more information, visit www.scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.