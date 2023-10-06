Three little pigs in Geneva Township escape pen, tear up neighbors’ sod

GENEVA TOWNSHIP – A resident of the 1N300 block of Kirk Road, Geneva Township reported Sept. 26 that her neighbor’s pig was in her backyard, destroying freshly laid topsoil and eating the grass seed and straw, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports.

The resident told deputies that the landscapers had just finished leveling her back yard – when she looked out her back window and saw the pig. She told deputies “The pig was destroying the freshly laid topsoil and was eating the grass seed and straw,” according to the report.

When deputies arrived, they saw a medium-sized black and peach colored pig walking through his own yard where he lived, also on Kirk Road, according to the report.

The deputy knocked on the door, but got no answer.

When he started back to the other residence, the pig started following him, according to the report.

Two pigs got loose from their owner on Kirk Road in Geneva Township and began tearing up some landscaping before they were corralled and brought back to their pens. (Photo provided by Kirk Road resident)

“I kept shooing the pig back into his yard,” according to the report.

The deputy returned a second time when the pig’s owner was home, so the deputy told him about the pig tearing up the neighbor’s yard, according to the report.

The man asked, “Which pig?”

When the deputy asked how many pigs do you have, the man replied that he had three, according to the report.

The deputy told the pigs’ owner about the damage to his neighbor’s landscaping. The pigs’ owner said he would get a friend to help him restore the yard, according to the report.

The man said the pig must have escaped its pen, according to the report.

No sooner was the deputy leaving the pig owner’s house, than a dispatcher reported that two other pigs were destroying the sod in a different neighbor’s yard, also on Kirk Road, according to the report.

The second neighbor sent the deputy photos showing two pigs tearing up the grass and dirt by sticking their snouts in the ground, according to the report.

The pigs tore up about 100 feet of grass and dirt, according to the report.

The second neighbor said he would contact a landscaper to fix his yard.

The deputy contacted the pigs’ owner about the other two pigs, and he said he would go get them.

According to the report, the deputy told the pigs’ owner that he would follow up to see that the yards were restored and the pigs contained or he would issue an ordinance citation.

The pigs’ owner said he was selling the pigs.