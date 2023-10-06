Nékter Juice Bar to open in Geneva Oct. 15

GENEVA – A new juice and smoothie bar, Nékter Juice Bar, is opening Oct. 15 at 1441 S. Randall Road, Geneva, and the first 100 guests can get a free 16-ounce juice or smoothie.

The franchise owners are Nirav Patel and Nikunj Patel – and though they have the same last name, they are not related.

“Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits,” Nikunj Patel said. “In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors from its menu.”

Consider the Pink Flamingo Smoothie: It’s made from dragonfruit, pineapple, strawberry, agave and coconut water.

Nikunj’s personal favorite is Berry Banana Burst. It’s made with bananas, strawberries and agave nectar, but also with house-made cashew milk, he said.

The store will also offer two-ounce shots of ginger or turmeric with apple. Ginger for a burst of energy and turmeric to reduce inflammation.

Nikunj said the store will also have breakfast items, such as Berry Chia Parfait, with house-made cashew milk, chia pudding, vanilla, granola, strawberries and blueberries.

The Health Nut Smoothie includes almond butter or peanut butter with bananas, dates, cashew milk, vanilla, agave, whey, strawberry chia jam, he said.

The store will also feature Handcrafted Bowls with the same ingredients, but offered in a bowl to be eaten with a spoon.

On opening day, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then after that daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As to why they located in Geneva, Nikunj said they looked at all locations in the area and found Geneva and surrounding communities to be a good customer base. “We want to offer our healthy concept to the local people,” Nikunj said.

More information is available online at www.nekterjuicebar.com.