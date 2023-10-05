Halloween-themed hike in Hampshire preserve Friday

Get ready to embrace the Halloween season with a naturalist-led hike, followed by stories and crafts in the woods from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at Hampshire Forest Preserve.

Experience an exciting evening featuring a hike where you’ll learn about and search for fascinating nighttime animals. After the hike, the Ella Johnson Memorial Library librarians will share interesting stories, including family-friendly spooky tales. There will also be a nature-themed craft. To add a sweet touch, donuts and cider will be served during the storytelling session.

This program is open to all-ages and free to attend. Hampshire Forest Preserve is located at 44W780 Allen Road in Hampshire. Advance registration is required. To register for “Nocturnal Nature & Stories,” call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.