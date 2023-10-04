Man accused in domestic violence face-stomping attack back in custody

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Plato Township man charged with felony aggravated domestic battery was denied pre-trial release, after a hearing Tuesday.

Associate Judge Alice Tracy upheld a prosecutor’s petition to deny pre-trial release of Eric D. Zimmerman, 36, of the 9N100 block of Muirhead Road, Plato Township.

Tracy had previously denied the prosecution’s petition after Zimmerman was charged with violating the terms of his bond by getting an employee to locate the victim.

Tracy cited not enough evidence to justify denying pre-trial release, ordered Zimmerman to be on electronic home monitoring and warned him not to contact the victim.

Zimmerman was charged Aug. 22 with two counts of felony aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and obstructing justice by destroying evidence.

According to the charging documents, Zimmerman “repeatedly stomped on her face with his foot causing (the victim) to have fractured facial bones.”

Zimmerman was charged Sept. 17 with misdemeanor violation of his bail bond in that he used an employee of his business to locate the victim’s whereabouts, court records show.

Though the bail bond charge occurred before the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act – commonly known as the SAFE-T Act – which went into effect on Sept. 18, Zimmerman’s attorney had opted for the new statute to apply to his client.

The next court date for status is Oct. 12 and the jury trial is set for Dec. 7 and Dec. 11, according to Tracy’s order.