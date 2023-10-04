Elburn Village Board adds new food and beverage tax

The Elburn Village Board voted this week to add a 1% tax on prepared food and beverages, whether from restaurants or grocery stores, or other businesses that also sell prepared food.

Although several members expressed concerns, the vote was ultimately unanimous for an ordinance to add a 1% tax on prepared food and beverages. The tax is set to be effective on Dec. 1 of this year.

Village Administrator John Nevenhoven, searching for alternative sources of funding for village expenses other than raising property taxes, had learned of other municipalities such as Pingree Grove, Westmont and Yorkville had implemented a tax such as thing, referred to as a “places for eating” tax.

“This would not be directed toward property owners, but towards people who are out eating and drinking,” said Nevenhoven.

Trustee Ken Anderson asked if Nevenhoven had discussed the proposed tax with the Chamber of Commerce members. Nevenhoven said that chamber members were, for the most part, service businesses who wouldn’t be affected by the tax, but that he would be communicating it to them soon.

“I’m not a fan of raising taxes,” trustee Chris Hansen said. “They tried doing this in Geneva, and it did not go well.”

Nevenhoven said that he had received a call from Ream’s Meat Market about the tax and said that they were generally OK with it. Using Ream’s as an example, he said the additional tax would apply to hot food, prepared sandwiches, candy and alcohol, but not to raw meat.

He said that most places will already have a system set up for items that are taxed at a low rate and others at a higher rate, such as Jewel-Osco.

For a restaurant with seating, he said that pretty much everything they would sell would be taxed at the higher rate.

“We’re looking at [the consumer paying] $1.00 on a $100 meal,” he said.

While it shouldn’t be a hardship on the customer, the revenue the municipality could accrue could be substantial, he said. Pingree Grove, for example, was bringing in about $180,000 to $200,000 a year. In addition, the tax is locally administered, meaning that the revenue raised would be kept at the local level.

Nevenhoven said that the village should identify a specific project that the money would be used for. Just as the additional 1% general sales tax the village implemented a few years ago, which goes toward maintaining the streets and parks, this revenue could be dedicated to a new municipal building.

Village President Jeff Walter said that the tax could be sunsetted or eliminated after the building is paid for.

In addition to the tax approval, Elburn Village Board members are having ongoing discussions about how to address the dangers of distracted driving, texting while driving, and illegal passing on the right.

“It’s been a bad summer for car deaths,” Village President Jeff Walter said.

He said that many of these fatalities have involved distracted driving incidents such as drivers looking down at their phones. Whether it has involved another car or worse yet, a motorcycle driver, “there’s been a horrific number of deaths,” Walter said.

Although there is a state statute covering distracted drivers, Walter and other officials thought that the fines are not significant enough to get people’s attention. Board members have been exploring the option of creating a local ordinance that would carry a more punitive fine, such as $750 or even $1,000.

According to the village attorney Bill Thomas, however, the problem with enforcement of the ordinances is that the village doesn’t have the ability to add these moving violations to drivers’ state records with the option of suspending their licenses.

“It [the state statute] gives the penalties a little more teeth,” Thomas said.

Trustee Luis Santoyo suggested that police could have the option of using a local ordinance violation or a state moving violation, depending on the circumstance.

“It gives the police officer some discretion,” he said.

“It’s all about enforcement,” said trustee Chris Hansen. “We’ve already got a reputation for speeding. I’m OK with a reputation for when you drive through our town, you put that phone down.”

Santoyo wondered about the use of cameras, given that the police can’t always be there to enforce phone use while driving. The attorney will investigate the legalities of using cameras for enforcement.

Walter said that the incidence of drivers passing other cars on the right has actually been getting worse. He said that signs warning people against this practice has had limited impact. Placing temporary barriers that would prevent people from being able to do it at strategic places, such as where traffic traveling north stops to turn left into Ream’s Meat Market, may be another option.

“Do we need another officer during periods of heavy traffic, like noon to 5 or 8 p.m.,” he asked after the meeting. “I just want to find what we can do to make a difference.”