Pumpkin Weekends return to Blackberry Farm

The Fox Valley Park District’s annual celebration of everything October, Pumpkin Weekends, officially began Sunday, Oct. 1 at Blackberry Farm at 100 S. Barnes Road in Aurora. The popular monthlong event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, along with Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day on Oct. 9.

Admission to the park is $10 per person (ages 1+); visitors can purchase pumpkins to decorate for an additional $3 upon arrival. Unlimited rides and attractions – train, carousel, ponies, hay wagon, to name a few – are included with admission.

Visitors are invited to be on the lookout for five golden pumpkins strategically placed throughout the park. Successful scavengers can enter to win a 2022 Season Pass to Blackberry Farm.

Additionally, special activity dates will be featured throughout the month, including:

October 7: Bounce House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bounce House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 8: Face Painter, Noon to 3 p.m.

Face Painter, Noon to 3 p.m. October 14: Balloon Artist, Noon to 3 p.m.

Balloon Artist, Noon to 3 p.m. October 15: Jeanie B! Children’s Concert, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Jeanie B! Children’s Concert, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. October 21: Trick-or-Treat, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. October 22: Pumpkin Carver, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pumpkin Carver, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. October 28: World’s Tallest Scarecrow, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

World’s Tallest Scarecrow, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. October 29: Pumpkin Princess, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Pumpkin Weekends, call Blackberry Farm at 630-892-1550 or visit www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org and the Blackberry Farm Facebook page.