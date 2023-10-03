October 03, 2023
Pumpkin Weekends return to Blackberry Farm

By Shaw Local News Network
The Fox Valley Park District’s annual celebration of everything October, Pumpkin Weekends, officially began Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at Blackberry Farm at 100 S. Barnes Road in Aurora. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Park District)

The Fox Valley Park District’s annual celebration of everything October, Pumpkin Weekends, officially began Sunday, Oct. 1 at Blackberry Farm at 100 S. Barnes Road in Aurora. The popular monthlong event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout October, along with Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day on Oct. 9.

Admission to the park is $10 per person (ages 1+); visitors can purchase pumpkins to decorate for an additional $3 upon arrival. Unlimited rides and attractions – train, carousel, ponies, hay wagon, to name a few – are included with admission.

Visitors are invited to be on the lookout for five golden pumpkins strategically placed throughout the park. Successful scavengers can enter to win a 2022 Season Pass to Blackberry Farm.

Additionally, special activity dates will be featured throughout the month, including:

  • October 7: Bounce House, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • October 8: Face Painter, Noon to 3 p.m.
  • October 14: Balloon Artist, Noon to 3 p.m.
  • October 15: Jeanie B! Children’s Concert, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • October 21: Trick-or-Treat, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • October 22: Pumpkin Carver, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • October 28: World’s Tallest Scarecrow, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • October 29: Pumpkin Princess, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Pumpkin Weekends, call Blackberry Farm at 630-892-1550 or visit www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org and the Blackberry Farm Facebook page.

