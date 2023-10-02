Geneva’s 25th mayor dies at 98

GENEVA – Geneva’s 25th mayor, Howard E. Smith Jr., who served one term, from 1957 to 1961, died Sept. 10 at the age of 98.

The city’s flag was lowered to honor his memory, officials said.

Smith was born in Chicago, but raised in Geneva and graduated from Geneva High School.

Smith introduced a campaigning John F. Kennedy at the Kane County Courthouse in downtown Geneva two weeks before the 1960 general election.

He also practiced law in Geneva for more than sixty years.

Smith was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Geneva and taught religious education at the school, according to his obituary.