Kane County Democratic Women present What The Health forum

Kane County Democratic Women announced What The Health, a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Monica Maalouf, MD, of Loyola Stritch School of Medicine, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Panelists for this event include public health professional and community organizer Carrie Jackson, Children’s Mental Health Initiatives program manager Kate McCormack, Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights policy manager Edith Avila Olea, and Colon Cancer Alliance for Research and Education medical director and co-founder Dr. Neil Bradford Perlman.

Maalouf is a primary care internist and program director of internal medicine at Loyola University Medical School. She completed her undergraduate training at the University of Chicago, where she majored in biology and anthropology. Following her undergraduate work, she attended medical school at the University of Minnesota and competed her residency at New York University School of Medicine. Her medical interests include HIV care and women’s health with a particular focus on marginalized communities.