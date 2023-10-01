Fifth Jack-O’-Lantern Walk set Oct. 6 in downtown Geneva

GENEVA – Seventy-six local merchants in downtown Geneva will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of the self-guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6, according to a news release.

Participating businesses will display Jack-O’-Lanterns in their windows or outside their businesses for families to stroll by and vote on their favorites in five categories: Most Creative Display, Most Spooky Display, Best Group of three or more Jack-O’-Lanterns, Most Photogenic/Selfies Taken at a Display; Geneva-Themed Display.

Participants can follow a interactive digital map using a QR code to scan on their phones so they can see all participating merchants.

Also that evening, a fall-themed Photo Op area display will be on the Kane County Courthouse front lawn at the corner of James and Third streets for families to have their photos taken. Twee Partees will be helping as a sponsor with creating a special balloon arch around the Photo Op display, according to the release.

Because this is a celebration of the fifth anniversary, 50 gift cards will be available from participating businesses through a scavenger hunt. Clues can be picked up at Autumn Fest Headquarters starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St.

The Jack-O’-Lantern Walk also falls on the local merchants’ First Fridays event, where many businesses and restaurants will stay open later with exclusive in-store specials, highlighting new fall arrivals or food and drink menu specials at participating restaurants.

Kristen Cornelio, organizer of the self-guided Jack-O’-Lantern Walk in downtown Geneva with the event mug designed by Patty Donahue. (Photo provided by Kristen Cornelio)

Patty Donahue, owner of Image Awards, Engraving & Creative Keepsakes, Inc., helped event coordinator Kristen Holly LLC as a sponsor this year by creating the trophies for the winner Jack-O’-Lantern businesses and the special event mug, according to the release.

The mug is available for purchase directly from Image Awards.