Two Geneva water projects begin Oct. 3

GENEVA – The city of Geneva will be working on two water infrastructure projects starting Oct. 3 along the Route 25/North Bennett Street corridor, officials announced in a news release.

The primary project will be the installation of a new water main on Route 25 that will close the highway from State Street/Route 38 to Jefferson Street.

Construction is expected to last about two months, weather permitting.

The city’s contractor also will be replacing an existing water main crossing at the Route 25 and Division Street intersection, according to the release.

This work, which should take about one week, is being done in preparation for a full water main replacement in 2024.

Route 25 will be shut down to through traffic at both project locations also starting on Oct. 3 with construction beginning shortly thereafter.

Local traffic still will be able to access residential driveways and business parking lots located within the work zones.

The IDOT-approved detour will direct northbound Route 25 traffic to head east on Fabyan Parkway, north on Kirk Road and west on Main Street/Route 64 in St. Charles.

The detour will be reversed for motorists heading south on Route 25. All trucks should be using the detour route.

Garbage collection and mail delivery will continue as normal for Route 25 customers during construction.

