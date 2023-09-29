St. Charles Township man gets 11 years for child sexual abuse

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Monday that Judge Alice Tracy has sentenced Jesus J. Maciel Facio, born July 6, 1988, of St. Charles Township, to 11 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections for child sexual abuse offenses.

On June 28, 2023, Judge Tracy found Maciel Facio guilty of the offenses of: Predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony; Aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony (3 counts); and Indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 3 felony.

Facio waived his right to a jury trial.

According to a state’s attorney news release, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys Tyler Cox and Morgan Wilkinson presented the following facts in court: Between June 2016 and June 2019, Maciel Facio had sexual contact with the victim. Maciel Facio knew the victim, who was younger than 13 years old.

In addition to the prison sentence, Maciel Facio must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

The victim remained strong from the beginning of this criminal investigation until the day the defendant was held accountable for his actions and sent to prison, the state’s attorney said in the news release.