September 29, 2023
Shaw Local
CASA Kane County selected for CAPSTONE Initiative

By Shaw Local News Network
CASA Kane County has been selected by NYU Wagner Graduate School to lead a significant project focused on volunteer recruitment, retention and experience.

This collaboration will involve a dedicated cohort of graduate students from NYU Wagner, all of whom are actively engaged in the non-profit sector and pursuing master’s degrees in public administration and/or non-profit leadership. The project is an integral part of NYU Wagner’s yearlong CAPSTONE initiative.

CASA Kane County is excited to embark on this collaborative venture, according to a recent press release, and is confident that it will result in innovative solutions and impactful outcomes in the realm of volunteer recruitment, retention and experience.

To learn more about CASA Kane County, visit the organization’s website at casakanecounty.org or call 630-232-4484.

