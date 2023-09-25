Geneva Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Chamber Challenge

Give back to the more than 50 non-profit organizations that are part of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce during the 2023 Geneva Chamber Challenge on September 28.

Visit genevachamberchallenge.org to participate. Registered non-profit members are listed along with their mission statements, making it easy for the public to choose which members they would like to support with their dollars.

Donations may win a gift basket with items donated by Chamber of Commerce members. Opportunities to win gift baskets will be announced throughout the day via the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and on 95.9 The River.