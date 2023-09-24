Rep. Ugaste to host South Elgin constituent coffee

Next week, State Representative Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) is hosting a constituent coffee in South Elgin. He invites constituents to join him at AJ’s Java Joint, 586 Randall Rd., on Tuesday, Sept. 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

“We are approaching our legislative fall veto session next month and I am looking for feedback from 65th District constituents,” said Rep. Ugaste said in a news release. “I invite my constituents to stop by for their morning coffee at AJ’s Java Joint to share their views on important issues in Illinois with me.

According to the news release, constituents who cannot make the South Elgin coffee will have another opportunity to attend a constituent coffee on Thursday, Nov. 2nd in Campton Hills at Luau Coffee from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Individuals with questions regarding this event can call (630) 797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org.