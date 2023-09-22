September 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Greenfields of Geneva Classic pits senior against senior in competitive event

By Shaw Local News Network
About 75 residents participated in the annual Greenfields Classic from Sept. 11 to 15. The event included a two-mile walk, ladder ball, frisbee toss, brain games and more.

The Greenfields Classic features friendly competition for seniors and encourages exercise of both the mind and body. Residents of all ability, activity and interest levels were encouraged to participate.

The event ended with a special closing ceremony and brunch.

GreenFields of Geneva is a senior living community offering independent living, as well as assisted living, memory support, rehabilitation, and nursing care.

GenevaKane County