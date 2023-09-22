Geneva Walk/Run for charity happening Sept. 23

The St. Peter Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is participating in the annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run fundraiser on Sept. 23 at Fabyan Forest Preserve to help local neighbors in need.

The walk/run will begin at 9 a.m. at the forest preserve. There is no set pathway, distance or finish line. Participants can walk or run as much, as long, as far as they wish. Strollers are welcome.

To participate, register online at Fopwalk.org or in person beginning at 8:30 a.m. on September 23. Registration will be near the Bear Cage/Japanese Garden at Fabyan Forest Preserve.

When you register your profile page, type St. Peter Conference Geneva as the conference you are walking for.

Monetary donations are also accepted at St. Peter Catholic Church and School, 1891 Kaneville Rd., Geneva or at St. Vincent DePaul, 427 S. Fourth St., Geneva.

The St. Peter Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul serves people in the parish boundaries who are suffering from poverty. 100 percent of the funds raised will stay in the community to help those in need.

For further information, contact Theresa at svdp@stpetergeneva.org or 630-664-6092.