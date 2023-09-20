September 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Geneva's Nosh wins Lencioni Best Presentation Award at Festival of the Vine

By Shaw Local News Network
The Lencioni Best Presentation Award was presented to Nosh owner Mike Dixon during the Festival of the Vine on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Lencioni Best Presentation Award was presented to Nosh during the Festival of the Vine on Saturday, Sept. 9. Nosh was one of the 17 restaurants participating in the festival.

Chuck Lencioni was the man behind starting the Flavor Fare in 1983 during Festival of the Vine. He continued to be instrumental in the Flavor Fare until his death in 2010.

The Festival of the Vine is a yearly festival presented by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Geneva Chamber and events, visit genevachamber.com

Nosh is located at 22 N. Third St. in Geneva.

