Elburn owners of new business want inclusion in facade improvement program

Bob and Beth Simmons attended the Elburn Village Board meeting to request an extension of the boundary for the village’s Downtown Facade Improvement Program to south of Steltzer Street, where their new business will be located. The business, Gulf Car Sales and Service, will be at 217 S. Main St., and will include a showroom as well as spaces for service and sale of accessories.

“There is an empty building there now,” Beth Simmons said.

She said that they have been working on improvements to the building over the past month and a half. Their plan is to redo the soffits, as well as painting and additional beautification of the location.

Although the item was not on the agenda, preventing the board from voting on the requested extension, the members present were generally in agreement to make the change. They discussed extending it even farther south, down to South Street. Trustees Bill Grabarek, Luis Santoyo and Pat Schuberg were not present.

According to Elburn’s website, the Downtown Facade Improvement Program was created to encourage property owners of buildings along Main Street to invest in their buildings while improving the appearance and restoring the historic character of downtown Elburn. The program provides a 50-50 match up to a total of $5,000.

Village President Jeff Walter said that the board will take up the request at the next board meeting.