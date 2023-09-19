St. Charles Public Library to host Great Decisions discussion program

The St. Charles Public Library hosts Great Decisions, the largest discussion program on world affairs in the U.S., administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Association. This month’s discussion, “War Crimes,” will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 21 in the library’s Bisbee Conference Room.

The annual series features a DVD on each topic, followed by a moderated discussion among the participants. Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book, available for purchase or check out at the library’s Research and Reading Desk. Registration is not required.

The Foreign Policy Association is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to broadening public involvement with the most important foreign policy issues facing the United States. Each year, thousands participate in the Great Decisions discussion groups around the country to increase their awareness and understanding of U.S. foreign policy concerns.

For more information, call 630-584-0076.