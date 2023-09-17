St. Charles resident among hundreds to participate in ALS Walk at Solider Field

St. Charles resident Erin Connolly is one of thousands of people who’ve been impacted by ALS expected to participate in the Les Turner Foundation’s 22nd ALS Walk for Life on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Soldier Field.

Connolly has walked as a team captain for 13 years, after her family was personally affected by ALS, or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

“I lost my mom to ALS almost 4 years ago and I want to continue to support in her memory and help others living with ALS,” Connolly said in a news release from the Les Turner ALS Foundation.

The two-mile walk, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m., is the organization’s biggest fundraiser. It brings those living with ALS, their families, and caregivers together to walk for help, for life and for funds to support those living with ALS.

”We are so grateful to all of our ALS Walk for Life team captains and those who join the ALS community to celebrate and support people living with this disease,” Laura Freveletti, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation, said in the release. ”The Les Turner ALS Foundation’s support team works tirelessly to advocate and care for people with ALS, offering quality life care, resources, and day-to-day solutions to the continual challenges they face. We raise funds to help people with ALS confidently navigate the disease and support scientific research focused on prevention, treatment and a cure.”

According to the release, ALS is a disease that weakens the muscles people use to move, swallow and breathe. The effects of ALS grow more severe over time and eventually become fatal, and there is no cure at this time. But the pace of research has significantly increased in recent years, and organizations like the Les Turner ALS Foundation provide help and support to people living with ALS, caregivers and everyone affected by the disease.

For more information about the ALS Walk for Life, visit www.alswalkforlife.org.