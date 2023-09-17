League of Women Voters to hold National Voter Registration Day event at Waubonsee Community College

The League of Women Voters of Central Kane County has announced it will be participating in National Voter Registration Day, a nationwide, nonpartisan effort to register hundreds of thousands of voters on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The League will be out in force at Waubonsee Community College’s Sugar Grove campus, participating in the Student Life Engagement Fair. League volunteers will be promoting civic engagement and will be on hand to assist voters who want to register or update their registration if they have moved. The deadline to register or update your registration in Illinois is Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 in advance of the March 19 General Primary Election.

The Student Life Engagement Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Center Lawn, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive in Sugar Grove. The event, hosted by Waubonsee Community College, provides students with the opportunity to learn about the many clubs, activities, and services available on campus as well as local partners, such as the League of Women Voters.