Lawrence Lobb appointed 16th Judicial Circuit Associate Judge in Kane County

The 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Kane County has announced the appointment of its newest Associate Judge, Lawrence W. Lobb, effective October 10.

Receiving the most votes cast by the Circuit Judges of the 16th Judicial Circuit, Lobb was selected to fill the vacant position left by the Illinois Supreme Court appointment of Judge Kimberly D. Giovanni to Circuit Judge in June 2023, according to a news release from the court.

“I am honored, humbled, and moved beyond words by the confidence that the judges of the 16th Judicial Circuit have placed in me, and am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of our circuit through this new role. I look forward to the challenges and experiences this position will bring,” Lobb said in the release.

Lobb received his bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University, his law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law, and his master’s degree with distinction from the New York Institute of Technology.

Lobb was previously in private practice in Michigan and with the General Motors Corporation. He also has operated a solo practice, the Law Offices of Lawrence W. Lobb. In 2011, he joined the Drendel & Jansons Law Group, where, as a partner, his practice has focused on civil litigation, estates and probate, bankruptcy and real estate law.

Lobb has also served as a mediator, arbitrator, and guardian ad litem and is active on several boards of local organizations, serving as past president of the Kane County Bar Association 2016-2017.