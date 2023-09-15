Geneva public works to flush fire hydrants this fall

The city of Geneva will be flushing fire hydrants throughout the community as part of an ongoing maintenance program for three weeks from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Sept. 18.

People are urged to limit their water use if possible and refrain from washing their clothes during this time to avoid staining from rusty water. The water is safe to drink, but residents are encouraged to let their faucets run for a few minutes if they notice any discoloration. If rusty water discolors clothing, residents should keep their laundry wet and purchase a rust-removing solution packet from a local retailer.

Signs will be placed in neighborhoods to remind residents that the program is underway in their area. Residents can also view a hydrant flushing progress map at geneva.il.us. or on Twitter. Work is expected to be completed in early October, weather permitting.

The city flushes fire hydrants to improve the overall quality of the water supply by cleaning the water mains of rust and corrosion and to ensure that all hydrants are working properly.