Elgin Community College joins Saluki Step Ahead program

Elgin Community College has announced it is partnering with Southern Illinois University through its Saluki Step Ahead program, which allows ECC students to apply to SIU early, secure a predetermined degree track and complete a bachelor’s degree all at a lower cost.

To qualify, students must apply during their first year at ECC. After completing their associate degree, students will enter one of the pathway programs as a full-time SIU student. The program offers qualified academic programs including accounting, business & administration, criminology & criminal justice, early childhood, elementary education, health care management, history, industrial management and applied engineering, information technology, nursing, psychology and radiologic sciences.

The agreement will become active for future ECC students on Oct. 1, 2023. For more information on the Saluki Step Ahead program, visit https://admissions.siu.edu/apply/transfer/saluki-step-ahead.php.