September 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Geneva Viking ship guided tours available

Dave Barrows from Friends of the Viking leads a tour at Good Templar Park in Geneva. (Jeff Krage)

Guided tours of the Geneva Viking ship will be offered Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The public is invited, and parking is free at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Dr. in Geneva. Admission is $7 for people 18 and older and $4 for teens 13-17. Children 12 and under are free.

The final dates for visits in 2023 are Oct. 21-22 during the Cottages in the Woods festival.

Both self-guided and docent-guided tours are available every 15 minutes with the last guided tour of the day at 3:45 p.m. Group tours are also available with two weeks notice. The cost is $7 per person, with a minimum $100. Email viking1893@gmail.com for more information.

Built in Sandeford, Norway, in 1892-1893, the Viking is a copy of the Gokstad, a ship excavated in Norway in 1880. The life-size replica, dubbed the Viking, was sailed from Bergen, Norway, to the Chicago Columbian Exposition (World’s Fair) in 1893.

The ship is maintained by Friends of the Viking Ship, a St. Charles-based nonprofit that works for the preservation, public display and permanent home for the ship.

