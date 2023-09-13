State Rep. Dan Ugaste announces reelection bid

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, announced Sept. 13 that he will seek reelection in the 65th District.

According to a news release, Ugaste was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2020 and 2022.

“I know I’m doing something right because Mike Madigan’s Democrat successors have targeted this seat again and will spend vast sums of money and import people from Chicago to dislodge me. My offenses were apparently opposing wasteful spending, opposing high taxes and opposing corruption,” Ugaste said in the release. “I spend my time in our district listening to working families and business owners talk about how government is doing more to hurt them than help them, and I try to translate that into common sense legislation that reverses the financial burdens and counterproductive regulations imposed by state government.”

The 65th District was redrawn for the 2022 election cycle and now encompasses parts of the communities of Geneva, St. Charles, Elburn, Elgin, South Elgin, Wayne, Lily Lake, Campton Hills, Valley View and Pingree Grove.