Francophiles welcome to Dinner in White in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – The Chicago/Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French will hose a Soirée en Blanc from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the pavilion in Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles.

The event costs $10 and is open to the public. Register by Friday at marthajbehlow@gmail.com, payable electronically through an email link or by cash or check on the day of, according to the release.

Translated as Evening in White, the dinner is a world-wide annual event that started in Paris 30 years ago, according to a news release.

Guests should come dressed all in white, bring their own food, beverages, table service and centerpiece. The association will provide white plastic table cloths for all the tables.

The best centerpiece will receive an award.

After dinner, guests can test their knowledge of all things French in a trivia contest. The evening will end with a sing-along, according to the release.