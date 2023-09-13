September 13, 2023
Francophiles welcome to Dinner in White in St. Charles

Worldwide annual Soirée en Blanc set in Pottawatomie Park

By Shaw Local News Network

Pam Cabeen (left) and her husband, Larry Cabeen, at a local version of an international event called Dinner in White in 2019. This year's event, called Evening in White, will be held Sunday at the pavilion in Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. It is open to the public – but requires attendees to register and dress all in white. (Photo provided)

ST. CHARLES – The Chicago/Northern Illinois Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French will hose a Soirée en Blanc from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at the pavilion in Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles.

The event costs $10 and is open to the public. Register by Friday at marthajbehlow@gmail.com, payable electronically through an email link or by cash or check on the day of, according to the release.

Translated as Evening in White, the dinner is a world-wide annual event that started in Paris 30 years ago, according to a news release.

Guests should come dressed all in white, bring their own food, beverages, table service and centerpiece. The association will provide white plastic table cloths for all the tables.

The best centerpiece will receive an award.

After dinner, guests can test their knowledge of all things French in a trivia contest. The evening will end with a sing-along, according to the release.

